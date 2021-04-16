Oscars

H.E.R. wins Oscar for best original song for 'Fight for You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

EMBED <>More Videos

H.E.R wins Oscar for Best Original Song

LOS ANGELES -- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas), has won the Best Original Song Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren performed the five nominees for best original song during the Oscars pre-show this year, a departure from previous years when the songs were performed during the awards ceremony.


The songs were pre-taped and performed in full. They aired as part of "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" on ABC.

Four of the performances were pre-taped on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while the fifth performance was taped in Iceland.

This year's nominees for best original song were:


  • "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
  • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
  • "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)
  • "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
  • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)


Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery are hosting the "Into the Spotlight" pre-show, which included an appearance by DJ Tara. Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells host "Oscars: After Dark" later in the evening following the award show.

"We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," Oscars producers said in a joint statement. "Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Print your 2021 Oscars ballot here
How 'Mank' production designer brought historic 1930s LA to life
Amanda Seyfried talks about her Oscar nomination for 'Mank'
Oscar-nominated 'Feeling Through' breaks barriers with deaf-blind lead
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News