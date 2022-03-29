Oscars

What's next for 2022 Oscar winners? The upcoming films from Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and more

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Here are the upcoming films from the 2022 Oscar winners

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- There's a new list of stars who can now add "Oscar winner" to their resumes, and they already have their next project lined up.

Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain segues from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" to another real life story. She'll play another music legend, Tammy Wynette, in the upcoming limited series "George and Tammy." We'll also see her in the crime thriller "The Good Nurse" with Eddie Redmayne.

After his Oscar-winning performance in "King Richard", Will Smith has another emotional role on the horizon. He's playing a runaway slave in the thriller "Emancipation" from director Antoine Fuqua.

Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur will star in "Flash Before the Bang" and play a high school coach in the true story of an all-deaf track and field team.

"This is just the beginning for me. Is Hollywood ready?" Kotsur said backstage after his Oscar win.

And after her breakout performance in "West Side Story," Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose has a very full schedule. She'll play the Marvel comics supervillain Calypso in Sony's upcoming "Kraven the Hunter" movie. And we'll see her in the spy adventure "Argylle" with Henry Cavill and pop star Dua Lipa.

And Billie Eilish, who won the Best Song category for "No Time to Die" along with her brother Finneas, is actually in the middle of her "Happier than Ever" concert tour.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angelesoscarswill smithmoviemusic
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Was Will Smith's Oscars slap a display of 'toxic masculinity'?
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
TOP STORIES
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Man killed in shooting near Wrigley Field ID'd
North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get major redesign
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Was Will Smith's Oscars slap a display of 'toxic masculinity'?
Northern Indiana man arrested in US Capitol riot
Show More
Pilsen bakery given days to raise $25K to stall eviction
City Council approves Nicole Lee as 11th Ward alderman
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
IL reports 1,309 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
More TOP STORIES News