Oscars

State of the Oscars: Diverse field highlights Academy Awards race in 2021

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

State of the Oscars: Diverse field highlights Academy Awards race

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominations were announced a couple of weeks ago, a time when even the biggest stars in the world cross their fingers and try to keep calm.

Amanda Seyfried, one of this year's contenders, said her nomination was a "massive bonus." She learned about the career milestone from her mom during a "beautiful moment" the morning of the announcement.

She has a supporting role in "Mank," a film telling the story of Hollywood's golden age, and it takes its name from a screenwriter who everyone called "Mank."

It has the most Oscar nods this year, with a total of 10 -- including one for Seyfried. She plays Marion Davies, an early 20th century movie star who was born in New York City.

"I'm not going to let this moment pass by without seeing it for what it is," she said. "Which is just a symbol of the impact that I might have had and that 'Mank' has had."

RELATED | Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago
EMBED More News Videos

As Hollywood's biggest night approaches, take a look back at what happened during the show 10 years ago at the 83rd Oscars in 2011.


Also in the running in her category is Youn Yuh-Jung, who portrays the grandmother in the family drama "Minari."

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she won as part of a sweep in individual film awards by performers of color.

That sweep also included the late Chadwick Boseman for his supporting role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, quoted him in her acceptance speech, saying, "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind."

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," and "One Night in Miami" all tell vital chapters of Black history, and all these films feature performers nominated for an Oscar this year.

The net result is a new chapter in the history of the Oscars, says Brande Victorian, senior entertainment editor for Essence magazine.

"It is the most diverse year that we've seen," she said.

RELATED | 2021 Oscars: 'Mank' leads nominations with 10 nods | Full list of nominees
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the full list of Oscar nominees.


She also noted that the field is more diverse in one important category.

"Best Director, we have two women, you know, which has not happened before," she said. "So there was a great deal of diversity just across the board."

It is a sign of progress, but still, Victorian said Regina King was robbed of a nomination as Best Director for "One Night in Miami."

"That is the universal snub everyone felt," she said. "They definitely expected her to get the nod."

Still, while there is no doubt of King's successful transition from performer to director, a long journey towards greater inclusion still lies ahead.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesentertainmentmovie newssandy kenyonotrc
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News