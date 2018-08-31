OSHA investigating water reclamation building explosion, collapse on Far South Side that injured 10

OSHA has launched an investigation after an explosion and collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant on the Far South Side Thursday.

Ten people were injured in the explosion and collapse at about 11 a.m. at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant at 430 East 130th Street. Firefighters believe a buildup of methane gas may be to blame for the explosion.

Two of the injured were trapped under steel beams and rubble. One was freed right away, but a second worker was buried by fallen debris. It took firefighters two hours to free him.

"The first individual was removed quickly, but we had a problem," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago. "We had another individual that was buried and entombed. The companies had to dig six feet down and then tunnel their way approximately 20 feet to the victim who was pinned by a very large beam on his legs."

Firefighters called in teams for medical assistance whose advice helped them narrowly avoid amputation.

At least five workers remain hospitalized this morning. Two of the most seriously injured will need surgery but family members say they will be OK.

Water reclamation building's roof collapses in Chicago after explosion; 10 injured

Meanwhile, the plant says it will thoroughly investigate this incident.

Many of the injured are in various unions, include pipe fitters and iron workers. Their representatives are on the scene at the hospital, saying they will be OK after this horrific explosion.
