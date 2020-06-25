Jussie Smollett update: Osundairo brothers change minds, will cooperate in case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5363456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.

CHICAGO -- Two brothers who threatened to stop cooperating with prosecutors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett have changed their mind.In a statement issued Thursday, an attorney representing Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, said that two who have admitted to helping Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against the Black actor are ready to testify because a gun that went missing after police found it in their home had been found.Smollett is charged with lying to police about the "attack" that authorities say the actor staged to gain publicity for his career. The actor has maintained his innocence.