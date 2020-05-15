coronavirus illinois

Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Oswego woman is accused of spitting in a nurse's face at a hospital in Aurora after the woman claimed to have COVID-19.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, had checked herself into Mercy Hospital after she had trouble breathing, police said.

The woman was receiving treatment, but then decided she wanted to leave. Meyers was asked to sign discharge paperwork but police said she refused and then lunged toward the nurse and spat in her face.

Police responded just after midnight on Monday to arrest the woman. Meyers has been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a nurse.
