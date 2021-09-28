our america

'Our America: Equity Report - The Conversation': Hear from those who created the Equity Report

EMBED <>More Videos

Hear from data journalists, leaders who created the Equity Report

"Our America: Equity Report - The Conversation" is a panel discussion with the key leaders and data journalists at ABC Owned Television Stations who created the proprietary Equity Report.

They are joined by special guests ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and KGO/ABC7 Bay Area's Race & Culture journalist Julian Glover to discuss the groundbreaking Equity Report that tracks and measures racial equity in neighborhoods across 100 of the largest U.S. cities. The results are astounding and reveal grave inequities in communities of color and their quality of life.

Join "The Conversation" to learn how the team uses the Equity Report to tell powerful stories that amplify the voices of underrepresented and marginalized communities by examining social issues and exploring the historical context - and how YOU can get involved to build more equitable communities.

Click here to learn more about the Equity Report or go to OurAmericaABC.com to see it for yourself.

EMBED More News Videos

We want to help our communities foster conversations that lead to equitable change for all. That's why we've launched the Equity Report - to bring you the data you need to help spark that change.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americadata journalismrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
How to use the Equity Report
OUR AMERICA
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
How to use the Equity Report
How to use the Equity Report
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
TOP STORIES
Former pres., first lady attend Obama library groundbreaking
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate
Amtrak train from Chicago that derailed was going under speed limit
Auburn Gresham crash kills pedestrian, injures man and baby: officials
Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Show More
IL reports 2,375 COVID cases, 33 deaths
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
'Dancing with the Stars' first elimination
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice
More TOP STORIES News