'Our America: Equity Report - The Conversation': Hear from those who created the Equity Report

They are joined by special guests ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and KGO/ABC7 Bay Area's Race & Culture journalist Julian Glover to discuss the groundbreaking Equity Report that tracks and measures racial equity in neighborhoods across 100 of the largest U.S. cities. The results are astounding and reveal grave inequities in communities of color and their quality of life.
Join "The Conversation" to learn how the team uses the Equity Report to tell powerful stories that amplify the voices of underrepresented and marginalized communities by examining social issues and exploring the historical context - and how YOU can get involved to build more equitable communities.
Click here to learn more about the Equity Report or go to OurAmericaABC.com to see it for yourself.