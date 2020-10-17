Arts & Entertainment

How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black' wherever you stream

Watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the ABC 7 Chicago streaming TV app.
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the ABC 7 Chicago streaming TV app.

If you don't already have the ABC 7 Chicago app, here's what you need to know!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentour america living while black
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 3,629 new coronavirus cases, with 27 deaths
Cook County Jail detainees begin early voting
2 teens found dead in Lake Co., Ind., home
Man, 18, charged in alleged sex assault of girl during online learning: CPD
2 arrested in Naperville apartment shooting
Several downtown streets will close for 'The Batman' filming this weekend
Ind. reports 2,521 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
Show More
Asian carp burgers, tacos meant to raise awareness of invasive species
Law meant to support minority-owned businesses not enforced: BGA
Chicago Bulls, CFD hold fire safety event for children
2 teens shot in Lawndale, 1 fatally: CPD
Chicago Weather: Windy, milder temperatures Saturday
More TOP STORIES News