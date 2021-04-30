our america

ABC7 Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with special presentation

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America: Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Polynesian, Filipino, Hmong, Japanese, Chinese, and more. Some came as immigrants. Some came as refugees. Some run successful businesses. Some live in poverty. Some have spoken out for years. Some are finding their voice.

We'll look at how they built communities, learn about their culture, and explore what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America. While the communities and cultures vary, one thing binds them together: they are all Americans.

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," Saturday, May 8 at 3pm and Saturday, May 15 at 8pm on ABC7 and wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
