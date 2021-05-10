asian voices

Fort Bragg soldier preserves rich Pacific Islander culture thousands of miles away from home

By Akilah Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

Soldier preserves Pacific Islander culture far from home

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- For Fort Bragg's Sergeant Merieni Tupuimatagi, service runs through her veins. The 29-year-old paratrooper has several family members who have honorably served. She joined the U.S. Army seven years ago, seeing it as an opportunity.

"Being a Pacific Islander in the military, it's an honor to be in this uniform as a minority and a woman. I represent the Army and people back home," said Tupuimatagi.

Born in American Samoa, Tupuimatagi's family relocated to Western Samoa.

"We are from Southeast Asia. That's where our people are from," she said. "When I was in second grade I moved to Samoa due to the fact that my dad is the chief. He had responsibilities to his family and village."

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Our America: Asian Voices'
EMBED More News Videos

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America, exploring how they built communities and what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America.



While Pacific Islanders make up one percent of the military, American Samoa has the highest rate of military enlistment of any U.S. state or territory. According to the Pentagon, Pacific Islanders serve in the Army more than any other military branch.

"People see it as a great opportunity not only to be away from the islands but to be able to take care of their families," she said. "We have responsibilities financially to the church, village, groceries and taking care of family. When I say family, technically we have our entire family in one place...grandparents, aunts and uncles."

Her older brother, Setu, is also in the Army and stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana. They send money home twice a month to support their family, which is a common practice within the culture.

Lack of understanding among her peers can sow microaggressions. Many of them are quick to draw conclusions about her ethnicity.

"Stereotyping is common. People assume I do the hula and that Samoa is the same thing as Hawaii. It's not. It's different islands, backgrounds and cultures," she said.

Although Tupuimatagi is thousands of miles away from home, preserving the Samoan culture is essential. Tribal tattoos are a sacred symbol reserved for only the chief and a small circle of people within the village. Her legs are covered with tattoos reminiscent of leggings. She doesn't miss an opportunity to teach her toddler daughter Loli the native language of Samoan. She speaks it to her often to ensure the culture is upheld.

"Onosa'i ma tauivi o lo'o i luma mea lelei. In English, it means, 'Patience and perseverance is key to success.' My words to Asian American Pacific Islanders is don't limit yourself. A single grain of rice can tip the scale. That single grain can be us," she said.

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaour americafort braggmilitaryasian americanu.s. & worldasian voicesasian american & pacific islander heritage montharmy
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN VOICES
Poverty's disproportionate impact on NY's Asian American community
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
The Hmong community: Resilience, hope & a place in America
Growing Nepalese community finding a home in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church
Cubs manager David Ross dating 'Chicago Med' star Torrey Devitto
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Man critically hurt in Uptown apartment fire: Chicago Fire officials
Show More
Chef inspires national movement to stand up against Anti-Asian hate
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
Man shot while playing volleyball near Gompers Park
Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
Thompson Center architect killed in suburban bike accident
More TOP STORIES News