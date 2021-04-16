climate of hope

Meet the young climate activists of EcoTok

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the young climate activists of EcoTok

They are the climate leaders of the world of EcoTok, a force of Gen Z activists who campaign for climate actions, sustainability and youth engagement, one TikTok at a time.

Leaders such as Jamie Margolin, the young founder of Zero Hour, discuss how her youth-led movement provides training and resources for new young activists and organizers wanting to act around climate change.

We also get perspective from Sarah Kaplan, an environmental reporter at the Washington Post who has covered the broader youth-led movement. And Xiao Mina, author of From Memes to Movements, discusses how social media activity can create real change.

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16 and on Hulu beginning April 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americasocial medianatgeoweatheru.s. & worldclimate changeclimate of hope
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE OF HOPE
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
Zero-Waste Challenge: Going waste-free for one week
Climate change makes coastal erosion, flooding a rising risk
Historic rise in wildfires challenges California to adapt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Activists are out of patience for Chicago police violence
CPD shows Toledo video compilation to media ahead of public release
5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home
How to talk to your child about the Adam Toledo police shooting video
Little Village parents speak on the loss of young life in community
Elk Grove Village summer events will take place with no COVID restrictions, mayor says
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
McHenry woman accused in violent Home Depot mask dispute found not guilty
'Anything for Selena' podcast explores her legacy, cultural impact
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
More TOP STORIES News