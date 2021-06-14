Black Freedom

Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations.

2021 marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863. It was a measure meant to punish the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War and did not cover enslaved Africans in border states. Click here to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

VIDEO: What to know about Juneteenth history, flag
Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.

BLACK FREEDOM
Black hymns: The legacy honored on Juneteenth and every day
What Juneteenth signifies for Dr. Francine Oputa
Prominent activists, allies consider what 'Black Freedom' looks like
Chicago suburb to begin paying reparations this summer
