Black Chicagoans and COVID-19

Chicago churches help combat Food Insecurity

Trinity United Church of Christ

Vashon Jordan Jr and Dom Brown

Leslé Honoré

Chatham Education and Workforce Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Our Chicago: Black Voices of Change" is an ABC7 series that turns the spotlight on important issues facing Chicago's Black community. This edition delves into the disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on the Black community and what is being done to turn that trend around. We also explore how historically Black churches are stepping up to help families struggling to put food on the table, as the pandemic drags on. But the pursuit of racial justice is -also- 'top of mind' for so many congregations, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent summer protests. Meet the organizer of one of the largest peaceful protests held in Chicago this past summer and a passionate young photographer who documented every step of those Black Lives Matter protests with his camera. Find out how one of the largest South Side churches has helped its congregation try to make sense of this racial reckoning. And meet the Chicago writer who penned the viral poem, 'Brown Girl, Brown Girl' about our Nation's first female Vice President of color!Black Chicagoans are dying from COVID-19 at a rate more than double that of the city's white residents. This startling trend isn't news to the team at The Loretto Hospital, located in one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the virus. Loretto treats COVID patients but it also has offered free COVID testing in their parking lot, since last Spring. The hospital in the Austin neighborhood also made history, becoming the first in the State, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on Chicago's Black residents also did not come as a surprise to Tenisha Jones, Jones is the Sr. Dir of Strategy and Operations of West Side United... an organization that was already working to diminish the tragic health care disparities in the city's Black and brown communities. Last spring, Jones was asked to help serve on Chicago's Racial Equity Rapid Response Team(RERRT)... it's an effort that has become a shining example for other cities, to help flatten the COVID-19 mortality curve in these communities. The next big push for West Side United is -vaccination-. One of the key advocates for the vaccine, is a Suburban doctor who became one of the first to see COVID-19 in a patient. Dr. Lynwood Jones who is St. Alexius' Director for Infection Control... was on the medical team to treat the -second known COVID case- in the entire country. Along with the rest of that team, he recently rolled up his sleeve to get that shot.645 S. Central Ave.Chicago, IL773-626-43001555 Barrington RdHoffman Estates, IL847-843-20002225 W Harrison StChicago, ILSeveral historically Black churches are really 'stepping up', to help feed the masses and get their communities through these challenging economic times. Many had modest outreach programs before but have had to keep working harder than ever to fill the immense need in their neighborhoods. Allen Metropolitan CME Church in Roseland hands out hundreds of prepared, hot meals weekly. Bronzeville's Chosen Tabernacle Church was on the verge of closing its 16 year-old pantry after its Senior Citizen volunteer staff had to stay home to stay safe. But thanks to the help of University of Chicago student volunteers, the church's 'Bread of Life Food Pantry' is still going strong. Trinity United Church of Christ has also ramped up its existing Foodshare program, to help to fulfill the massive need.10946 S Lowe AveChicago, IL 60628Phone: (773) 568-12004310 S. ChamplainChicago, IL888-317-5480Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III leads the congregation at Trinity United Church of Christ in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Moss' church is built on the principle of social justice but lately, helping his congregation to make sense of the racial reckoning the country has been coping with, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd ....has proven incredibly challenging for Moss. It pains him to speak of incident after incident but he remains hopeful that real change is possible. One of Trinity's talented Music Directors, Kevon Carter, was so inspired by one of Dr. Moss' sermons that he used the power of music to craft the moving song, 'Black Lives Matter'. Carter wrote it in the wake of the killing of Eric Garner in New York City, 6 years ago... but the words unfortunately still ring true today. He too, remains hopeful that we are moving ever closer to racial justice.400 W 95th StChicago, IL 60628773-962-5650Twitter: @IAmKevonCarterInstagram: @kevoncarterIn the midst of the pandemic, the world watched as protests erupted over the death of George Floyd. Dom Brown, a Chicago activist and key member of non-profit, Activate Chi....organized one of the City's largest and -peaceful- protests this past summer. Also, among those protesting for change was a talented young photographer. Vashon Jordan Jr. attended and took photographs of dozens of marches, 17-thousand photos, to be exact. He's now published those compelling photographs in a book called, 'Chicago Protests: A Joyful Revolution'Twitter: @vashon_photoInstagram: @dombrwn2020 brought many hardships but it also brought much hope! Kamala Harris made history by becoming our first female Vice President of Color. She inspired women worldwide, including mother, activist and writer, Leslé Honoré. Honore's poem, 'Brown Girl, Brown Girl' resonated with so many, that it literally went 'viral'!!Twitter: @lesle_honoreThe brand new Chatham Education and Workforce Center serves as the backdrop for Our Chicago: Black Voices of Change. The Center provides career services and training classes for the Chatham neighborhood and all of Cook County. This beacon of hope on the City's South Side was actually inspired by tragedy. Dr. Betty Howard headed the Special Education Department at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy. She was killed by random gunfire in May 2014. After that tragedy, Congressman Bobby Rush led a push to revitalize neighborhoods plagued by violence. CEWC is one of the many initiatives to emerge from that effort.640 East 79thChicago, IL312-603-0200