CPD release video of suspects in carjackings, armed robberies; public safety committee seeks solutions from aldermen

More than 160 carjackings have been committed since the beginning of this year, according to police. In 2020, carjackings more than doubled over the previous year as police set up a task force to tackle the issue.
Among those testifying, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Brendan Deenihan, promised a renewed commitment to carjacking investigations, with inter-agency communication a priority for CPD and the Cook County State's Attorney.
Police and prosecutors on the hot seat amid a rash of carjackings and related crime throughout Chicago and the suburbs. CPD estimating around 40% of suspects in recent cases are minors.
In an effort to identify a ring of carjackers, police released new video of them on a crime spree over the past week throughout Chicago and the suburbs. The video shows closer views of their faces.
A few of the suspects crawled through drive-thru windows to rob restaurants with their guns drawn. They are the same offenders wanted for the carjacking of a rideshare driver outside of Willis Tower Wednesday morning, police said.
Some aldermen said they believe Friday's committee discussion must include why many of the offenders are juveniles.
"We have to stiffen those laws and those penalties, not to punish kids that are one-timers but to punish kids who are multiple times, and they're out here, and it continues and continues," said Ald. Michelle Harris, 8th Ward.
The Chicago Police Department said it is working closely with county and federal prosecutors, as well as the juvenile justice system to build the best cases. Chicago police also expanded its carjacking task force.
"We are building coalitions to address this problem," said Dennihan.
Police added that youth intervention is key.
Aldermen called for more police in their wards and more pod cameras. Meanwhile, police are telling people to be aware, look around, lock doors and do not be distracted.
One thing that is clear from the meeting is that residents are terrified.
Several made public comments Friday morning.
"Our residents are afraid. They don't want to hear about it, they want these people held accountable. Nothing more, nothing less; they deserve to be protected," said 7th Ward resident Marcelo Siger.
Witnesses painted a complex picture of what it takes to investigate and prosecute, as discussion centered on tougher punishment -- plus differences between minor and adult offenders, with equity also top of mind.
The aldermen also voiced concerns about increasingly brazen offenders who flee from police.
After his girlfriend was carjacked last weekend, Sam Royko said he watched much of the more than four-hour hearing. He said he sees Friday's hearing as a promising start with more work needed.
"It's also going to be looking at these long term solutions and I think one of the things we're really going to struggle with is how do we address these systemic issues in Chicago," he said.
Amid this renewed scrutiny, Chicago police said so far there have been 108 arrests related to this year's carjackings. The majority of those arrests have been for misdemeanors, police added.
Chicago police released video Thursday showing people they said are involved in a string of carjackings and armed robberies, as offices try to keep up with a recent citywide surge.
Police emphasized that carjacking is a crime of opportunity, and preventing it begins with car owners themselves.
Drivers should take their keys with them, be aware of their surroundings, ensure they're not distracted by their phone, and always lock their car.
Video released earlier Thursday shows a carjacking victim sitting in a parked car around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200-block of South Wacker Drive as another car pulls up just ahead and stops. The van then backs up, and a man hops out of the passenger's side with a gun. He then takes the parked car at gunpoint.
The 31-year-old rideshare driver said they had just dropped off a passenger in front of the Willis Tower when the incident took place, according to police.
The two cars then drive off, leaving the man standing with hands up as if to say "don't shoot."
Chicago Police said these suspects are linked to other crimes over the past week in the city and suburbs and believe they are using the stolen cars to then rob businesses. They are also suspects in various shootings on the West Side.
"They run in fours, in twos. They usually are in a car. They're usually canvassing and watching their victims," Brown said.
In each incident, the men use vehicles taken in previous armed robberies to commit their crimes.
In one robbery Sunday, which was also captured on video, you can see two men crawling through a Dunkin Donuts drive-thru window in the 5600-block of South Harlem Avenue.
Police said they believe the offenders are linked to armed robberies in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest, and Oak Park. The robberies are happening during the 6-7 a.m. hours as people are going to work.
CPD said these men are also suspects in shooting incidents and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police believe there are three to four men in the group, and said they wear black clothing and masks.
"If there's not consequences to the crime you're committing, then you're more likely to keep doing it because there is profit in it," said 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro.
Chicago Police have also issued a warning to residents on the Northwest Side after a series of carjackings near Humboldt Park. At least four incidents have been reported this month at three different locations.
Police said there are as many as four suspects -- two men and two teenage girls -- who order a ride-share or taxi then attack the driver and steal the car.
At least six people were carjacked in Chicago Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The victims include a man unloading groceries in Jefferson Park, an Uber driver in South Shore, a woman in Roseland and two drivers in the Loop.
A police spokeswoman was unable to say if the carjackings were related.
Meanwhile, police said Minneapolis and New Orleans and New York are also grappling with surges in carjackings.