'Our America: Living While Black' : Legacy of Black farmers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our series "Our America: Living While Black" continues Thursday descendants of slaves sharing their powerful stories. We'll see how they're honoring and carrying on their own family's legacies.Today, Black Farmers are rare, but an advocate trying to change that.John Boyd is a black farmer and member of the National Black Farmers Association and joined ABC7 to talk about some of the obstacles Black farmers face and how to get the next generation interested in farming."Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success.Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.The iBlack families and honoring the history of their ancesters episode airs Thursday 4:30 p.m.