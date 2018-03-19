Out-of-control pickup truck in Northlake injures 2, damages cars, restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck damaged several vehicles and injured several people in Northlake Saturday. (WLS)

By
NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
An out-of-control vehicle damaged several vehicles, sending one car into a restaurant and injuring two people Saturday.

A heavy duty Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached trailer was traveling northbound on Manheim Road when the driver lost control after hitting a pothole, police said.

According to authorities, the truck then went over the median and plowed into the Victoria Restaurant.

Before it came to a stop, the truck hit a white SUV that was traveling southbound on the same road and sent the SUV through the restaurant's wall, officials said.

"We just heard a big bang and then, there's a hole in the wall," a patron said.

The truck also damaged several parked vehicles and came to a stop after breaking through the fence of a car wash, police said.

One person inside the SUV was injured and a second person had to be extricated from a separate vehicle, police said. The extent of the victims' injuries is not clear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashpotholesNorthlake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News