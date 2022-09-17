'Out of the Darkness': Largest suicide prevention walk in country to kick off at Montrose Harbor

"Out of the Darkness" is the suicide prevention walk in the country. The Chicago event is set to kick off at Montrose Harbor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special walk is happening on Saturday morning to save lives and bring hope to people affected by suicide.

Organizers for Saturday's "Out of the Darkness" walk hope to send a strong message: You are not alone.

SEE ALSO | Suicide Prevention Month: Gabriel's Light shines light on mental health

The event, beginning at Montrose Harbor, is set to get started at 9 a.m. It is the largest suicide prevention walk in the country, bringing together more than 4,000 people.

The annual event has raised nearly $10 million since 2014. It can't be said enough how critical those efforts are. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shared its latest data from 2020, saying 54 % of Americans were affected by suicide in some way.

The event will go on until 1 p.m.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .