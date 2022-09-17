'Out of the Darkness': Largest suicide prevention walk in country to kick off at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special walk is happening on Saturday morning to save lives and bring hope to people affected by suicide.
Organizers for Saturday's "Out of the Darkness" walk hope to send a strong message: You are not alone.
The event, beginning at Montrose Harbor, is set to get started at 9 a.m. It is the largest suicide prevention walk in the country, bringing together more than 4,000 people.
The annual event has raised nearly $10 million since 2014. It can't be said enough how critical those efforts are. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shared its latest data from 2020, saying 54 % of Americans were affected by suicide in some way.
The event will go on until 1 p.m.
If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].