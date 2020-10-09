Dog stolen, owner slashed in Wicker Park after suspects approached to pet pomapoo puppy: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman is recovering after police say she was attacked and her 2-month-old puppy was stolen from her in Wicker Park Wednesday night.The victim told police said she was walking with her pomapoo puppy named "Blue" in the 1700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 9 p.m. when a violent fight over her dog took place.The owner, who did not want to be identified for fear of her attackers, said she was thrown up against a wall, had the dog ripped from her arms, and was cut in the process."It hurts, it hurts really bad," she said.The victim, who is not only recovering from a slash on her arm that required 10 stitches but also the loss of her family puppy, spoke exclusively to ABC 7 as she works through the two kinds of pain."All I can do is believe that he's gonna come back, we're gonna get him back," she said. "This is my son. You know, even though he's a puppy, this is my child."The victim said she got Blue, like so many others adopting, to bring some joy to her family during the coronavirus pandemic."She went to try to pick him up, and I hurried up and snatched him up and had him in my arm like this, and she was grabbing the legs" the victim described. "Both of us pulling and I'm trying to hit her like this and the guy had knocked me up against the gate."She said she let go of the dog after hearing Blue cry in pain.Blue's owner tried to chase after the suspect as they ran off with the young dog. She said after they got away is when she felt the pain in her arm."(I) couldn't catch them. Next thing you know I felt burning in my arm and I looked down and I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't even notice that I was cut,'" she said.She hurried to the hospital where she was treated and released, but back home she's left reeling."Only thing that matters to me is my time with him and you know that shared bond," she said. "I'm just going to continue to look for him."Detectives are investigating, but police say no one is in custody for the crime.Blue is described as a white Pomeranian-poodle mix with a tan streak from the tip of the nose to the tail.