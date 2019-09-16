PHILADELPHIA -- Police in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia are trying to track down a man who robbed a couple at gunpoint while they were in the process of moving out of their home.
A 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were packing and cleaning their home on the 2000 block of Sanger Street on August 8 when police say a man walked through their front door with a handgun and demanded money.
He allegedly got away with about $1,900 and two cell phones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Pa. couple robbed at gunpoint while moving from house, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News