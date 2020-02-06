Florida troopers arrest 2 men after finding narcotics in bag labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs'

MIAMI -- Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled "Bag Full of Drugs," Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state's Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" deputies wrote on Facebook. "Our K-9's can read."

Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaillegal drugsdrug arrestdrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation
Suspect in shooting on CTA Blue Line train arrested: police
Illinois Primary early voting begins at election offices in some counties Thursday
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
Show More
Mom says school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues Thursday morning
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
More TOP STORIES News