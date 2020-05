EMBED >More News Videos It's Paczki Day! The Polish pastries help us celebrate Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Paczki Day! The Polish pastries help us celebrate Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts.Weber's Bakery on the Southwest Side opened at 4 a.m. and already had long lines early Tuesday.The bakery said they will make thousands of the pastries Tuesday.Paczki is Polish pastry with a sweet filling. Paczki are a popular indulgence for many before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.