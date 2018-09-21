Man, woman killed in Portage crash after SUV turns in front of motorcycle

PORTAGE, Ind. --
Two people were killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Wednesday evening in northwest Indiana.

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound about 6:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 when a westbound SUV turned in front of it at Willowcreek Road in Portage, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County coroner's office.

The motorcycle hit the SUV and the passenger, 44-year-old Amy Jackson of Portage, was dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, where he died of his injuries.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Peter Jackson of Valparaiso, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody by Portage police, the Porter County coroner's office said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.

