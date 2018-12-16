Pair of burglaries reported at same apartment complex on NW Side: police

CHICAGO --
Police are investigating a pair of burglaries that happened earlier this month at the same apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries happened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 2200 block of North Western, which borders the Logan Square and Bucktown neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

During one of the incidents, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into an apartment and stole computer equipment, alcohol, jewelry and loose change, police said. The suspect or suspects then broke into another apartment and stole a camera and computer equipment.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryapartmentrobberyLogan SquareBucktown
Top Stories
Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
Semi, 2 vehicles collide on Southbound Dan Ryan
3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Woodstock crash
Speeding car crashes into van causing it to flip, catch fire
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Quick Tip: Keeping holiday packages safe from 'porch pirates'
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
190 countries agree to climate change rulebook
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings
Man dies trying to save dog at McKinley Park Lagoon
Round Lake woman, who miscarried after being shot, dies
More News