Pair of burglars break into 3 clothing stores in the Loop

A pair of burglars has broken into three clothing stores in the Loop in the past month.In each burglary, the duo broke into a store in the 100 block of South State Street by breaking a revolving door, grabbed as many articles of clothing as possible and ran out, according to Chicago police.After one of the burglaries, another person broke into the store through the broken glass window and stole more clothing after the first burglar left, police said.The robberies occurred:- About 5:35 a.m. on Jan. 1;- About 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 5;- Between about 3:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.The burglars were both men. One of them was described as a black man with dreadlocks standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing about 135 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black leather coat and clothing with sports team logos on it, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8384.