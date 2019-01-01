Pair of burglars break into 3 clothing stores in the Loop

CHICAGO --
A pair of burglars has broken into three clothing stores in the Loop in the past month.

In each burglary, the duo broke into a store in the 100 block of South State Street by breaking a revolving door, grabbed as many articles of clothing as possible and ran out, according to Chicago police.

After one of the burglaries, another person broke into the store through the broken glass window and stole more clothing after the first burglar left, police said.

The robberies occurred:
- About 5:35 a.m. on Jan. 1;
- About 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 5;

- Between about 3:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.

The burglars were both men. One of them was described as a black man with dreadlocks standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing about 135 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black leather coat and clothing with sports team logos on it, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8384.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyburglarychicago crimeLoop
Top Stories
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
14-year-old driver reportedly causes deadly crash
3 stabbed in New Year's Eve 'terrorist' attack in Manchester
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Dozens take 'Polar Plunge' in Lake Michigan
Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area
Show More
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Neighbor recalls lion escaping years ago where Indiana woman killed
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
More News