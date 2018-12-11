They've been dubbed the "Riverview Porch Pirates" by police.Two women were caught on home surveillance stealing packages from a front porch in Riverview, Florida on Monday afternoon.The video shows both women walking up to the front door of a home on Summer Springs Drive.They are both seen taking the packages and leaving in a Volvo SUV.The first woman is described to be between 30 to 40 years of age. She appears to have long brown hair with blond highlights.The other woman is about the same age with wavy blond hair.Police believe these women may be responsible for more thefts in the area.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.