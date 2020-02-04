Women pepper spray, spit on man, 60, in South Loop CTA bus robbery, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said two female suspects spat on a 60-year-old man before pepper spraying him and stealing his backpack last month on a public bus in the South Loop in the middle of the afternoon.The attack and robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 on a CTA State Street bus at Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.The man declined medical attention, police said.Police released photos of the suspects, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.