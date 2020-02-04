Women pepper spray, spit on man, 60, in South Loop CTA bus robbery, police say

Police say these suspects robbed a man Jan. 18, 2020 on a CTA bus in the South Loop. | Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said two female suspects spat on a 60-year-old man before pepper spraying him and stealing his backpack last month on a public bus in the South Loop in the middle of the afternoon.

The attack and robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 on a CTA State Street bus at Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

The man declined medical attention, police said.

Police released photos of the suspects, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopbusattackchicago crimerobberyctachicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing students misses court date, can't be found
Man body slammed by CPD officer faces new charges
Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump projected to win GOP caucus
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Illinois sells nearly $40M in legal weed in 1st month
Berwyn family accuses school of neglecting, abusing son with autism
Lincoln Park HS students walk out after 2 administrators fired, basketball suspended
Show More
Man allegedly kills puppy in dryer for being mean to cat: police
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Caucuses allow voters to openly cast vote as opposed to secretive primaries
Sterigenics paid investors to avoid paying victims: Attorney
China market pluges as coronavirus death toll grows
More TOP STORIES News