Police search for pair after attempted child luring in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for two people who attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into their car while he was walking to school Friday in Marquette Park on Chicago's South Side.

The boy was walking around 8:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 68th St. when someone in a gray four-door sedan pulled up beside him, Chicago police said. The people inside asked the boy if he wanted a ride to school, but he declined.

The car drove away, made a U-turn and someone inside asked the boy again, police said. The child declined, and the suspects drove away.

Police said the driver was a male and his passenger was a female.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
