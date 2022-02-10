Palatine fire truck overturns after crash with minivan

Intersection of Palatine, Quentin roads closed, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Palatine fire truck overturned after a crash with a minivan Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:33 a.m. in the intersection of Palatine and Quentin roads. The firetruck was rolled onto its side and the minivan suffered significant damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The crash is under investigation and police said the intersection will be shut down for several hours.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

