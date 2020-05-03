memorial

Palatine High School student's life remembered during memorial parade through town

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
A Palatine High School student who died in a dirt bike accident in April was remembered by friends and family during a memorial procession Saturday.

Andrew Marton was 16 when he died.

On Saturday, his family invited the public to join in the "Andrew Marton Memorial Parade."

The memorial passed through Palatine and by places that were important to the teenager and his family.

Palatine High School was decorated before the memorial service.

Marisa Marton described her son as an "extremely hardworking young man." Martin excelled academically and was a talented athlete.
