Palatine High School student dies from injuries suffered in bike accident

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban community is mourning the loss a 16-year-old student who died after a bike accident.

Palatine High School student Andrew Marton died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the crash last weekend.

The teen was wearing a helmet when he crashed near his Palatine home on Saturday, the Daily Herald reported.

Marisa Marton described her son as an "extremely hardworking young man."

She told ABC 7 that Andrew was a four-sport athlete and a straight A student.

"He reffed hockey, caddied golf, and mowed lawns," Marisa Marton said. "He was unconditionally loyal to his friends and family. He was the best big brother to Zach."

Marton's family, friends and peers held a vigil for the teen outside Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge on Wednesday, the northwest suburban newspaper reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family cover medical expenses.
