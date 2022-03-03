Russian invasion of Ukraine: Palatine march calls for end of war, humanitarian crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11617972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Russian forces are battling for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine's south and gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

PALATINE, Ill. -- A march in northwest suburban Palatine is calling for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war.Congregations from two churches are having a march covering about two miles between St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church. A large group of parishioners, priests and northwest suburban residents began a pilgrimage that stretched for blocks beginning shortly before 3:30 p.m.The marchers are calling for an end to the war that began eight days ago when Russia invaded Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis that has come along with it. One priest said the march is all about peace; it doesn't matter what religion you are or what part of the world you are from.Russian forces pressed their war Thursday on Ukraine, seizing a strategic seaport and threatening to overtake a major energy hub even as the two sides negotiated safe corridors to safely evacuate citizens.In a video address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance as the war raged on for an eighth day.The Russian military said it controls Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials have confirmed Russian forces have taken over local government headquarters in this Black Sea port of 280,000 people - the first major city to fall since the start of the war.Russian troops had also reportedly entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine's power generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe. The mayor of Enerhodar said Ukrainian forces on the city's edges are battling the Russian troops.Heavy fighting is continuing on the outskirts of another strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol. The city's regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Thursday night that power, water, heating and food deliveries to the city have been cut. He described the Russian siege as an "exemplary punishment" for the city.More shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where officials said at least 33 civilians had been killed and 18 wounded in a Russian bombardment of a residential area. Rescue crews were forced to suspend their search in the wreckage because of renewed shelling.Overnight explosions heard by Associated Press reporters in the capital, Kyiv, were missiles being shot down by Ukraine's air defense systems, according to the city's mayor. Russia's 40-mile-long (64-kilometer-long) convoy of vehicles remains stalled outside Kyiv, which has been struck by deadly shelling.Russian forces have also been bombarding the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv.An aide to Zelenskyy has called on compatriots to use guerrilla tactics against Russian forces, cut down trees and destroy rear columns of Russian troops.The United Nations announced 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the assault started. This amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population, though some of those fleeing Ukraine are citizens of other countries.The U.N. refugee agency has predicted up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, a country with a population of 44 million.The EU Commission says it will give temporary residence permits to refugees fleeing the violence and allow them to study and work in the 27-nation bloc. The move would need the approval of member states, which have expressed support.Russia has acknowledged nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed so far and around 1,600 have been wounded. Ukraine has not released similar casualty figures for its armed forces.The U.N. human rights office says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it's impossible to verify the claim.