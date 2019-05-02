Palatine man Javier Ponce wanted in shooting of 2 teens

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Palatine police are searching for a man wanted in the shooting of two teenagers last Sunday.

The suspect has been identified by police as 18-year-old Javier Ponce of Palatine, who has been charged with attempted murder.

Police said Ponce shot two boys, 15 and 19, at an apartment complex in the 1900-block of North Green Lane at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The victims are recovering in the hospital.

Ponce, a 5'5", 150-pound Hispanic man has shoulder length black hair and a large tattoo on his neck that reads, "KINGS.," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.
