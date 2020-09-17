plane accident

Small plane lands in Palatine yard with broken wing

PALATINE, Ill. -- A small plane landed on the edge of a yard along North Quentin Road in Palatine Thursday evening.

The plane could be seen resting at the edge of the road near a home at the corner of Quentin and Colfax. It had one broken wing.

It was not immediately clear if the wing was broken before or after the plane made its landing. What caused the plane to land by the side of the road was also not immediately known.

It was not known how many people were on board, or whether there were any injuries.

Officials have not yet commented on the incident or provided any additional details. Emergency crews were present at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
