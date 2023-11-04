Tthousands of people, including some from the Chicago area, demanded a ceasefire at a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, D.C.

Chicagoans join thousands calling for ceasefire at pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people supporting Palestinians marched in Washington D.C. Saturday, including demonstrators from Chicago.

They left the Chicago area on buses Friday evening. Hundreds of Palestinian supporters in Bridgeview and downtown Chicago boarded the buses headed to the nation's capital.

They joined thousands of people from across the country to march and call for a ceasefire.

"The least we can do is support them by putting pressure on our government, our politicians," said Ghada Morrar.

The Washington, D.C. rally is apart of a push from people across the world who have demanded a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in the war, but not a ceasefire.

Organizers said they hoped the rally will be "the largest demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in the history of the United States."