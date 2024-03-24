Chicago-area Christians hold Palm Sunday services ahead of Easter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christians in the Chicago area marked the start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday.

It celebrates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion.

Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrated mass Sunday for the first time since the 75-year-old tendered his obligatory resignation letter to the Pope. Cupich commemorated the start of the most sacred week of the Christian year with parishioners at Holy Name Cathedral.

"Since the beginning of Lent until now, we have prepared our hearts with penance and charitable works," Cupich said.

Palm Sunday commemorates what Christians believe was the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, when he was greeted by cheering crowds waving palm branches. Also known as Passion Sunday, it is customary for readings to include a narration of the Passion of Christ.

At St. Michael Parish in Orland Park, services included a re-enactment of the Passion, carried out by students at the school. Senior Zach Barrett played Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judea who famously presided over the trial of Jesus and ultimately ordered his crucifixtion.

"It's a tradition here at St. Michael's, and it's something I wanted to be a part of my life," St. Michael senior student Zach Barrett said. "I grew up watching the play."

While many churches struggle to get their younger members to participate in the church, at St. Michael there are an increasing number of hands being raised to be part of the yearly Passion play. Ella McHugh played Mary.

"My oldest sister was Mary two years ago," McHugh said. "I always looked up to her, and so watching her play that role kind of made me want to be part of that role. So when they told me, I was very honored."

For longtime St. Michael youth minister Rose Koch, it's all about letting the students themselves put the word out.

"Each year it does grow a bit which is awesome for us," Koch said. "And the more the teens talk about it and the more the other teens come to see their friends, that's when they bring others along with them. "