iteam

Pandemic Gun Sales

The ABC7 I-TEAM investigates a different type of pandemic protection, skyrocketing gun sales across Illinois. How law enforcement is keeping up -- protecting the public Monday at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopillinoisiteam
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Coronavirus: 39 million N95 masks at center of fraud investigation
After Illinois attack by Russian hackers in 2016, feds spotlight state in 2020
2 state prisons locked down amid outbreak of illness with 'flu-like symptoms'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grubhub driver hits woman with car after social distancing argument in Lakeview, restaurant owner claims
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
DuPage River search for missing woman with autism continues
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Settlement could mean $300 for some Illinois Facebook users
10 injured in four vehicle crash on Eisenhower
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Show More
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Two Amazon trucks crash on I-94, sending packages everywhere
What to know about Illinois' 92,457 COVID-19 cases
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
More TOP STORIES News