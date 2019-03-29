Crime & Safety

Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery

A pizza delivery driver who worked for Papa John's was shot and killed minutes after making a delivery, deputies say.

HOUSTON -- A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while walking back to his car Thursday night in north Harris County.

Authorities say he had just delivered a pizza at an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Inverness Forest near FM 1960 around 9:30 p.m. when he was killed.

Investigators told ABC13 witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw two men run from the scene. The witnesses found the 45-year-old victim between two cars in the parking lot.

He died from his injuries.

At this time, the person who ordered the pizza is not a suspect, officials say.

The President of Papa John's Houston, Keith Sullins, released the following statement on the driver's death:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving one of our valued delivery drivers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as their investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and team members. We will support the family during this difficult time and plan to pay for his funeral services."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether robbery was a motive for the shooting.

The sheriff's office is checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
