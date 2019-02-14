A Clear Lake man has been charged with murder after his baby daughter suffered multiple fractures throughout her body shortly before her death last June.Dylan Daugherty, 23, is accused of causing the injuries that led to the death of 2-month-old Brooklyn Daugherty. Aerial Spivey, 26, her mother, is charged with felony injury to a child by omission for failing to protect her.Medical examiners ruled the girl's death as a homicide caused by blunt force injuries. Findings further stated the little girl had suffered from a fractured skull, more than 60 fractures to her ribs, a broken right arm, a broken right leg, a broken pelvis, internal injuries and spiral fractures of the arms and legs.Coroners estimated the child had three traumatic episodes involving the injuries, based on healing rates.Documents stated on June 5, 2018, the child's parents woke up at their apartment on Bay Area Boulevard to find the baby unresponsive. As they were taking her to the hospital, a nurse passing by told them she was already dead. Paramedics later confirmed the infant's passing. It's unclear when the baby died.According to investigators, Spivey, who is a parent of three other children, told them she thought the baby was sleeping more than she should have. She also could not explain bruises found on the child.Child Protective Services said Spivey's other children are with their biological father. The agency was involved with Spivey previously, but due to confidentiality, it couldn't release details.On Wednesday night, both the father and mother were in jail.