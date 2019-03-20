Parents charged with child abuse describe death of baby allegedly dumped in trash

EMBED <>More Videos

Court documents are revealing chilling details about the final moments of 6-month old Jacsun Manson, whose body was allegedly dumped in the trash by his parents in Culver City.

By Vania Stuelp
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Chilling details about the final moments of 6-month-old Jacsun Manson are revealed in court documents obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.

Culver City investigators chronicle a twisting path to obtain accurate information from the transient parents who initially gave conflicting stories.

EMBED More News Videos

The parents of a missing 6-month-old will be charged in connection with the infant's murder.



Ultimately, Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams 32, confessed to detectives that they were "chronic methamphetamine and marijuana users," smoking every day.

It was at King Motel in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, Manson said he awoke and took the baby from Kiana's arms as she was crying.

He said, "Jacsun was hot to the touch and his limbs were limp...Jacsun was not breathing and was unresponsive."

In a separate interview, Kiana Williams described moments of desperation, attempting CPR but that Jacsun was deceased.

What could be critical in prosecuting the couple, they said they never called police, "out of fear that they would be arrested for Jacsun's death."

They told detectives they rented the room for a second night and continued to smoke meth.

Kiana Williams recalls details about how she wrapped the lifeless body.

"Blue 'onesie' pajamas that had red accents on the cuffs...a gray blanket..a black trash bag... a pillow case...a black Adidas duffel bag," then placing the bundle in a rolling suitcase.

The pair say they scoped out several sites to dispose of the body, ending up behind the Sears store at Baldwin Hills Plaza and placing the luggage in a dumpster.

Culver City detectives were able to track down the sanitation worker who did the pickup. He recalled seeing luggage that was dark red which stood out for the foul odor and because the dumpster was designated for green trash only.

A one-day search of a Corona landfill turned up no sign of the baby.

The Culver City Police Department is now assessing when or if to resume digging.

The parents are charged with child abuse causing death.

If Jacsun's remains are found, an autopsy could reveal details to support additional charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusebaby deathhomicide investigationus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police searching for missing baby's remains in landfill
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Ring Cam catches suspect stealing piggy bank
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
United Center getting new scoreboard for next season
Show More
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
More TOP STORIES News