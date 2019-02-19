Parents dead in murder-suicide as 16-year-old daughter slept inside

EMBED </>More Videos

NRG worker involved in Sugar Land murder-suicide, company says

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas --
Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a Sugar Land home, officials say.

Officers were called to the house in the 1200 block of Pendergrass Trail just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrived and found a woman, who was later identified as Shanti Nakirekanti, 46, dead in the driveway. She had been shot in the head.

When they entered the home, they found a man, who was later identified as Sreenivas Nakirekanti, 51, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. His body was in the bedroom with a small handgun nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say it appears a father shot his wife to death before killing himself at their Sugar Land home.



The man and woman were married, according to police.

Officials say the man called 911, gave officers the home address and hung up.

Authorities told ABC13 a 16-year-old girl was asleep in the home at the time of the shooting. She answered the door for police when they arrived and told them her dad was not coming out of the bedroom.

She was not injured.



"You just never know what's going on inside of a house until you get into it, so we're going to make sure we do our investigation properly and get all the facts," said Chief Eric Robins with the Sugar Land Police Department.

Friends say Sreenivas sent emails out Monday morning alluding to something bad. Those emails have been turned over to police.

The murder-suicide is under investigation.

Meanwhile, NRG told us Sreenivas is one of its employees.

The apparent murder-suicide is the latest act of domestic-related violence this month in the Houston area:

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidefatal shootingu.s. & worldwoman killedman killedTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
American cancels man's return flight because he 'never flew' on original
Gov. Pritzker to sign minimum wage increase into law Tuesday
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Woman sexually assaulted in West Pullman; Suspect in custody
Show More
Hiker stuck in quicksand at least 10 hours before rescue
iCloud captures teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and dry Tuesday
Man says thermostat was 'hacked', urges app users to check passwords
More News