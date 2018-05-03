Parents desperate to find their 5-year-old son's body to give him proper burial

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of 5-year-old Valerio McFarland want closure and proper burial for him, after being swept away by a fast-moving river current. (KTRK)

AUBURN, Maine --
The parents of a 5-year-old boy from Auburn, Maine, are going through a heart-wrenching ordeal, asking for help to find their son's body.

Valerio McFarland fell into a fast-moving river last week, while playing with his 10-year-old brother Maxim. The older brother jumped in to save him. A strong current pulled the brothers down river.

A firefighter pulled the older brother out of the water, but they were not able to rescue his little brother.

So far, his body has not been spotted. Meanwhile, Maxim McFarland is hospitalized in fair condition.

As Valerio's parents ask for help to find his body, his mother tells WGME-TV, "He was a wonderful child, brilliant 5-year-old. Smart, kind, loving and we want to just be able to recover him so that we can give him a proper burial."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
watermissing boyfamilyu.s. & worldMaine
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News