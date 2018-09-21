Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash, report says

Two people were killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Wednesday evening in northwest Indiana.

PORTAGE, Ind. --
A driver who may have been drunk is being blamed for a motorcycle crash that killed the parents of five children in portage, Ind., reports said Friday.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Amy and Peter Jackson were headed for a date Wednesday night, when an SUV drove into the path of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding.

The motorcycle was headed east on U.S. Highway 20 around 6:40 p.m. when the westbound SUV turned in front of the bike at Willowcreek Road. The motorcycle struck the SUV.

Authorities said 44-year-old Amy Jackson was dead at the scene.

The Lake County coroner's office said 45-year-old Peter Jackson was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Ind., where he was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. He was driving the motorcycle. Investigators said he died of blunt force trauma.

Cleon Stutler Junior, 66, of Portage, was arrested and faces several charges in their deaths, the newspaper reports. He pleaded guilty in a previous drunk driving case back in 2014.

The Jacksons had five children, according to the Times. Their oldest child is 18. Their youngest is 4 years old.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
