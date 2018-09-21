Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --An Indiana couple on a date night Wednesday were killed when an SUV turned into the path of the couple's motorcycle. Amy and Peter Jackson were the parents of five children.
Now the driver of the SUV, Cleon Calvin Stutler, Jr., faces charges of driving under the influence, causing a fatal accident.
"It hurts and I won't see my sister again," said Amy Jackson's brother Chris Archer.
Chris Archer struggles with his grief after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his sister and her husband leaving their five children orphaned.
"These kids won't see their mom again because somebody made a stupid decision," Archer said.
The Portage, Indiana, couple had been married for six years and leave behind their children who range in age from 4 to 18 years old.
Relatives say while the two oldest kids know their parents are gone, the younger ones haven't been told yet.
"They don't have a father and a mother anymore. We're concerned what's going to happen to them and how to keep the family together," said Ed Monette, Amy's father.
Cleon Calvin Stutler, Jr., 66, the owner of a local architectural business, now faces several charges relating to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing deaths.
Witnesses say Stutler turned in front of the Jacksons who had the right of way.
"The truck is turning this way. The motorcycle came from east to west," said witness Dhenwend Singh.
The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 when a westbound SUV turned in front of it at Willowcreek Road in Portage, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County coroner's office.
The motorcycle hit the SUV and Amy, the motorcycle passenger, was dead at the scene, authorities said. Peter, the motorcycle driver, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, where he died of his injuries. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma.
Stutter, who was convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2010 and 2015, reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.168 percent, more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.
While Pete ran a construction business, Amy was a Little League coach for her two younger sons and also served as secretary of the league's board.
"We're going to try and remember her and Pete for the good things and help these kids remember their parents and hopefully have a good life," Archer said.
A GoFundMe memorial fund has been set up for the family.
Stutler could be in court as early as Monday.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.