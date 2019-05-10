Grand jury indicts parents of slain Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund; court hearing scheduled

EMBED <>More Videos

The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy A.J. Freund are expected to appear in court Friday morning to enter their pleas in the boy's murder.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "A.J." Freund are expected to appear in court Friday morning to enter their pleas in the boy's murder.

A grand jury has formally indicted Andrew Freund, 60, and JoAnn Cunningham, 36. They are charged with the murder of their son, along with other charges including neglect, and aggravated battery to a child.

They are scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. at the McHenry County Courthouse and could plea to charges then.

Freund and Cunningham remain in the McHenry County Jail on a bond of $5 million each.

Freund reported his AJ missing on April 18. After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

The Department of Children and Family Services officials have responded multiple times to the family's home in the past of reports of neglect and abuse. The most recent visit was last December.

The judge is also expected to address a motion Friday filed by Freund's attorney, requesting a psychological evaluation to see if he's set to stand trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodstockcrystal lakemurdermissing boymissing childrenparents charged
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say
Suspect ID'd in Kenosha shooting that killed girl, 16, wounded mother
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool with a lake breeze Friday
Chicago police head to Washington to honor fallen officers
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Family of Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash celebrates his birthday
Show More
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
6 teens charged in 4 pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School
EXIT INTERVIEW: Exclusive sit down with just-departed Kim Foxx top staffer
Meet the winner of this free comic book store competition
Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home
More TOP STORIES News