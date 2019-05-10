Grand jury indicts parents of slain Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund; court hearing scheduled

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "A.J." Freund are expected to appear in court Friday morning to enter their pleas in the boy's murder.A grand jury has formally indicted Andrew Freund, 60, and JoAnn Cunningham, 36. They are charged with the murder of their son, along with other charges including neglect, and aggravated battery to a child.They are scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. at the McHenry County Courthouse and could plea to charges then.Freund and Cunningham remain in the McHenry County Jail on a bond of $5 million each.Freund reported his AJ missing on April 18. After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.The Department of Children and Family Services officials have responded multiple times to the family's home in the past of reports of neglect and abuse. The most recent visit was last December.The judge is also expected to address a motion Friday filed by Freund's attorney, requesting a psychological evaluation to see if he's set to stand trial.