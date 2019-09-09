Parents sentenced in torture of Wisconsin girl abused by other teens

CUDAHY, Wis. -- Parents from Cudahy have been sentenced for the extended abuse and neglect of their 15-year-old daughter at the hands of the couple's other children.

The Journal Sentinel reports 48-year-old Kevin Boon-Bey and 35-year-old Felicia Boon were sentenced Friday. Boon was sentenced to seven years in prison and her husband was sentenced to six years.

They were convicted in July.

The girl was rescued by police in December after a report of a teenage girl throwing boiling water on another teen.

According to a criminal complaint, other juveniles in the home hit the victim with a metal pole and belt, burned her with water and used zip ties to restrain her. They also withheld food and water for days.

Prosecutors say the parents allowed the abuse.
