coronavirus illinois

Park Forest coronavirus: 52 COVID-19 cases reported at center for adults with developmental disabilities

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 50 residents and staff at a state-operated facility for adults with developmental disabilities in Park Forest have tested positive for COVID-19.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

In a written statement, the Illinois Department of Humans Services said: "Ludeman Developmental Center has been treating and isolating individuals who are symptomatic as if they are COVID-19 positive. This past weekend, IDHS received test swabs and have been able to significantly increase our capacity to test residents who are symptomatic and residents who were in close contact with a positive resident."

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

In the first set of test results received, IDHS said 14 staff and 38 residents in Ludeman have tested positive for COVID-19.

An estimated 353 people live at the center, and another 879 work there, according to IDHS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspark forestcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Illinois Coronavirus Coverage March-April
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News