Soldier deployed in Iraq helps Park Ridge police catch burglary suspects, officers say

PARK RIDGE, Ill (WLS) -- Police are thanking a soldier who they say helped officers nab two burglary suspects in northwest suburban Park Ridge, while he was serving thousands of miles away in Iraq.

Two men were arrested early Friday morning after a soldier deployed in Iraq observed the alleged burglary through his smartphone doorbell camera, police said.

Park Ridge police said the soldier watched two people he didn't know walk up to his garage and then walk away with power tools, so he called the cops. Police then located suspects walking along a road near the home, carrying several items that police determined to have been taken from the soldier's garage and related car burglaries in the area.

Brandon Shaw and Andres Gutierrez are each charged with three counts of burglary, police said Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park ridgeburglaryarrestiraqsoldierscaught on camerasmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News