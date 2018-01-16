Park Ridge father killed in crash was reportedly on way to son's basketball tournament

Tommy Gardiner, of Park Ridge, died in a car crash Monday afternoon. He was reportedly on his way to watch his son play in a basketball tournament in Galesburg.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
The father of a suburban basketball player was killed in a tragic accident.

Tommy Gardiner, 56, died in a single-vehicle crash on I-88 near Sterling on Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

His son played for Maine South High School in Park Ridge. Maine South was scheduled to play Peoria High at the Galesburg Martin Luther King Classic on Monday.

Gardiner was reportedly on his way there to watch his son play. His family said in a statement to ABC7 that Gardiner was "a real family man" and his children were "the center of his life, never missing his kids' sporting events."

Gardiner is survived by his wife and four children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitieshigh school sportsPark Ridge
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News