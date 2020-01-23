I-Team

Park Ridge lawyer Nikola Duric accused of misappropriating clients' funds fails to show up for disciplinary hearing

By and Ann Pistone
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A lawyer accused of misappropriating his clients' money did not show up for his own disciplinary hearing.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which regulates attorney licenses in Illinois, filed a 12-count complaint against attorney Nikola Duric. He is accused of misappropriating about clients' money.

RELATED: Lawyer Under Fire

Duric had multiple continuances, allegedly checked into a hospital the night before his hearing and told his attorneys not to cooperate.

One family in the complaint told Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles that Duric defrauded them out of $45,000. Duric denied any misconduct and said he completed the work.

Others who testified include an attorney whose clients say there was a delay tracking down escrow money.

"It was such a hassle for my clients because they basically had their money held up for a year. During that time they could have purchased another property," said Agnes Pogorzelski, ARDC Witness.

Duric has denied all of the allegations in the complaint. There's no decision on his license status yet.

CLICK HERE to see the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commision's complaint against Nikola Duric

HOW TO CHECK ON AN ATTORNEY'S STATUS

1. Go to www.IARDC.org
2. In the menu on the left-hand side of the page click on "Lawyer Search"

3. Enter the attorney's name into the search boxes
4. Click on the attorney's name in the search results for more information

You can also call the IARDC at 312-565-2600

HOW TO FILE A REQUEST FOR AN INVESTIGATION OF AN ATTORNEY

This 'Request for Investigation' form can be printed or downloaded from the ARDC's website www.iardc.org. Mail the Request to the ARDC at 130 E. Randolph Dr., Ste. 1500 Chicago, IL 60601-6219. Email transmissions are not accepted. If you have questions, you can call the ARDC at 312-565-2600.
