Park Ridge police looking for armed robber who stole $1,000 from gas station

Sun-Times Media Wire
PARK RIDGE, Ill. --
Authorities are searching for a male armed robber who stole approximately $1,000 from a gas station Friday evening in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to the report of an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in the 900 block of Talcott Road, according to Park Ridge police.

They spoke with a store clerk who said that a male wearing all dark clothing with a hood, facial covering, possibly a bandana and gloves confronted her while she was cleaning the bathroom, police said.

The male showed a silver handgun and told the clerk to give him money, and that if she complied, she would not get hurt, police said. The clerk went to the register and removed approximately $1,000 in cash and was left unharmed while the suspect fled by unknown means.

Investigators were following up on the incident.

